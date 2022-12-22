Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.