Rescue calls
Dec. 20
6:18 p.m. Saranac Lake to Broadway; 6:32 p.m. Bangor to Route 11; 6:44 p.m. Moira to Delancy Avenue; 7:23 p.m. Malone to Rockland Street; 8:53 p.m. Saranac Lake to Glenwood Drive; 10:03 p.m. Bangor to Gallop Road; 11:15 p.m. Moira to County Route 8.
Dec. 21
12:12 a.m. Malone to Academy Street; 8:08 a.m. Saranac Lake to Alconquin Avenue; 8:42 a.m. Malone to Cargin Road; 9:06 a.m. Fort Covington to County Route 4; 9:20 a.m. Saranac Lake to Will Rogers Drive; 10:36 a.m. Saranac Lake to Daisy Lane; 11:30 a.m. Malone to Route 11; 12:26 p.m. Malone to Route 11; 12:41 p.m. Moira to Route 11; 1:46 p.m. Malone to Webster Street; 1:48 p.m. Malone to Park Street; 3:34 p.m. Malone to Webster Street; 4:14 p.m. Saranac Lake to Glenwood Drive.
Fire calls
Dec. 20
8:59 p.m. Bangor to County Route 8 in response to a vehicle crash.
Dec. 21
7:12 a.m. Saranac Lake to Route 3 in response to an auto alarm; 8:48 a.m. St. Regis Falls to North Main Street in response to an electrical fire; 1:06 p.m. Hogansburg/Akwesasne to County Route 49 in response to a water rescue; 1:47 p.m. Chateaugay to Ryan Road in response to a structure fire.
