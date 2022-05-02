Rescue calls
April 28
8:51 p.m. Moira to Clark Street; 10:22 p.m. Malone to County Route 25.
April 29
12:23 a.m. Moira to Route 11; 5:35 a.m. Foothills to Simms Road; 6:36 a.m. Foothills to West Main Street; 7:02 a.m. Malone to Sixth Street; 7:46 a.m. Tupper Lake to Haymeadow Road; 10:35 a.m. Tupper Lake to Haymeadow Road; 11:53 a.m. Constable to Dineen Road; 2:44 p.m. Malone to Route 11.
