POTSDAM — Several former SUNY Potsdam standouts have earned a place on the State University of New York Athletic Conference’s all-decade teams for men’s lacrosse and softball.
The conference’s athletic communications directors nominated and voted for the members of the team. To be eligible players had to earn to All-SUNYAC honors at least twice or be named Player of the Year at least once.
Three dominant SUNY Potsdam student-athletes have been named to the SUNYAC’s All-Decade Team for men’s lacrosse. Rashaun Durden ‘12, Ryan Duffy ‘14 and Eric Soderquist ‘18 were selected to represent the Bears among the league’s elite players for the 2010-20 era.
Durden was a dominant defender for the men’s lacrosse team from 2009-12. The Buffalo native and captain was a three-time All-SUNYAC selection. He was named honorable mention in 2010, first team in 2011 and second team in 2012. Durden’s finest season was 2011 when he was named SUNYAC Player of the Year and an honorable mention All-American, while helping the Bears to their first conference championship game appearance. In 52 career games, he collected 47 ground balls and caused 30 turnovers. His senior year he was the Maxcy/Molnar Award winner as Potsdam’s top senior male athlete. After earning his communications degree in 2012, Durden spent the next two years as the Bears assistant coach, while completing his master’s in organizational performance and leadership technology at Potsdam. He then headed south and has built a career in higher education. He served as enrollment coordinator at South Piedmont Community College followed by a stint as a scheduling analyst at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Durden was named assistant registrar at Yale University in April 2019. He was enshrined in the SUNY Potsdam Athletics Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019.
“Rashaun was the complete student-athlete and leader of our team for the years,” said 27th year head coach and three-time SUNYAC Coach of the Year Rick Berkman. “He was not only a shut-down defender, but what he brought day in and day out with competitiveness and work ethic spread throughout the team his entire career. It was a direct result of the successes his teams had on the field. His induction to the Bears Hall of Fame in 2019 was well deserved with his success on the field and in the classroom”
Duffy, a Liverpool native, transferred to Potsdam as a junior in 2012 after winning a national championship with Onondaga Community College. After winning his only decision in limited action with Potsdam in 2013, the goalie seized the starting job in 2014. Starting all 16 games between the pipes, Duffy was a five-time SUNYAC Goalie of the Week and two-time ECAC Defender of the Week. The captain recorded a .659 save percentage, which led the SUNYAC and ranked second in the nation. Duffy was second in the league with a 7.70 goals-against-average and finished with 211 saves. He set the Potsdam single-season wins record, guiding the Bears to a 10-6 mark. Duffy was the SUNYAC Player of the Year in 2014 and a USILA second team All-American. That season he was also selected as the Maxcy/Molnar Award winner and played in the USILA North-South Senior All-Star Game. Despite playing just two seasons with Potsdam, Duffy finished his Bears career eighth on the program’s wins list with 11 victories. After graduating with a bachelor’s in business administration, he served as Potsdam’s assistant coach for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He joined the U.S. Navy in 2018 and is currently a hospital corpsman. Duffy was elected to the SUNY Potsdam Athletics Hall of Fame in the spring, but the pandemic has delayed his induction until 2021.
“Ryan was only the starting goalie for one year in our program and he absolutely made the most of that year,” Berkman said. “His accolades that season: second team All-American, North/South game participant, SUNYAC MVP, Team MVP and Maxcy/Molnar Award winner speak for themself as he is deservingly being inducted into the Bears Hall of Fame this year.”
Soderquist, an attackman from Watertown, has cemented himself in Bears men’s lacrosse history as an elite offensive force. He is a four-time All-SUNYAC selection, first team in 2015 and 2018, and second team in 2016 and 2017. He was the SUNYAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman. Soderquist led the team in scoring in each of his four seasons. He completed his career as ranked fourth among the Bears in goals and points with 107 goals and 61 assists for 168 points. The three Bears ahead of Soderquist on the scoring list and the two behind him are Potsdam Hall of Famers. He is a lock to join them. He was also the Maxcy/Molnar Award recipient as a senior and played in the USILA North-South Senior All-Star Game. The graphic design and new media major interned for Potsdam’s Athletic Communications office during his final season.
“Eric was perhaps the most gifted athlete we have ever had at Potsdam in my tenure,” said Berkman. “His ability to break down the opposing defense and create scoring for our team was his greatest asset. He was a human highlight reel in the SUNYAC. He was also a very dedicated student-athlete and leader in our program which was something I was extremely proud of with Eric.”
SUNY Potsdam standout Jordan Ott ‘17 has been selected to represent the Bears on the SUNYAC’s All-Decade Team for softball for the 2010-20 era.
Ott, a Hilton, NY native, is quite probably the most decorated female athlete in Potsdam history, excelling for both the Bears women’s ice hockey and softball teams. On the diamond, the shortstop was named to the All-SUNYAC first team in 2015 and 2016, the second team in 2014 and National Fast Pitch Coaches Association Division III Northeast All-Region in 2015 and 2016. Ott finished her softball career as the program’s all-time leader in hits (156), on-base percentage (.445), slugging percentage (.579), at bats (418), runs scored (89), doubles (35), triples (12), total bases (242), and walks (53). She is second in batting average (.373) and RBI (60) and fourth in stolen bases (28) and home runs (9). She was also named to the Capital One Academic All-District 3 Softball first team in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, she was named the SUNY Chancellor’s Scholar-Athlete for softball. Ott served as the Bears assistant softball coach for the 2018 season and then was named the fourth head coach in program history in the fall of the same year. She guided the Bears in that capacity in 2019 and during last spring’s pandemic abbreviated season before moving on to become the King’s College women’s head hockey coach during the summer.
As a four-year member of the women’s ice hockey team, the forward set NCAA-era program records in points (107), goals (61), points-per-game (1.06) and power-play goals (18). She also owns the single-season scoring record for points with 36. As a freshman, Ott was named the USCHO.com Division III National and ECAC West Rookie of the Year. She earned all-conference status each season as well as All-USCHO.com and D3Hockey.com honors as a junior. In 2018, she became SUNY Potsdam’s first professional women’s hockey player as a member of the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts.
