WATERTOWN — The 10th Mountain Division Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. July 23 at the LeRay Mansion at Fort Drum.
It’s part of the concert series that tells the story of America through the celebration of music.
The jazz ensemble will perform such musical genres as jazz and its evolution to R&B, soul, Motown, funk and pop.
Performances are free and open to the public. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase (cash only). You also can pack a picnic lunch.
Non-DOD ID card holders can obtain a one-day pass at the Visitors’ Centre to the right of the Cerjan Gate.
Parking will only be available at the Light Fighter School. A shuttle will be there to transport concert-goers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.