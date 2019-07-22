WATERTOWN — A Fort Drum man faces charges after allegedly pointing what appeared to be a revolver at a 12-year-old on July 19.
City police charged Robert J. Garcia, 19, of 770 Oswego Ave., Apt. 226A, Fort Drum, with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, acting in a manner injurious to a child and unlawful possession of marijuana at 7:53 p.m. July 19 at 100 Mullin St.
Mr. Garcia was given an appearance ticket to City Court.
