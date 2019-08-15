A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for the late Frances Carol Thomas Manchester Saturday, August 10, at St. Augustine’s Church in North Bangor. Rev. Fr. Raymond Moreau celebrated the mass, assisted by acolyte Camden Laravia and Eucharistic ministers David and Mona Muehl.
Music was provided by Joe Lewis, Stan Eldride, and Roger Poirier.
Readings were given by Jane Boyea and Don Critchlow, and gifts were presented by Connie Marshall, Ruth Russell, and Dovey Fefee.
Pall Bearers were Mark, Mike, Chad, and Joel Manchester, Mike Martin and Paul Harris.
Interment followed in the parish cemetery.
Arrangements were by the Spaulding Funeral Home of Malone.
