It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Frances CAROL Thomas Manchester at the Alice Center on August 7th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Carol was born at home on December 25th, 1936 the daughter of George and Eleanor Gokey Thomas. Carol graduated from Franklin Academy in 1954 and enjoyed a near 50 year career with the US Postal Service serving as Post Mistress in the West Bangor, Dickinson, and Moira Branches.
Carol was a communicant of St. Augustine’s parish in North Bangor. She served as Bereavement Coordinator, and Organizer for the Harvest Dinner and helped prepare meals for the Bishop. She enjoyed her participitation in the Adult Center and North Franklin Theater Group. Carol was very well known in our area and loved being surrounded by her many friends.
Carol is survived by her sister Sybil Thomas with whom she shared a very special relationship, along with Rachel Berube of Colchester,VT. She is also survived by
4 sons and 1 daughter. Forrest and Michael Manchester of West Bangor, NY; Mark Manchester Jr., and his companion Peggy Maclin of Constable, NY; Chad and Lori Manchester of Webster, MA.; and daughter Mona Perry and her companion Michael Martin of North Bangor, NY. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren; Joel and his wife Amanda, Kristina, Marcus, Alexis and her fiancee Mike Febi, Molly and her companion Mark, Mason, Mark III Manchester, and 6 great- grandchildren.
Carol was pre-deceased by her parents and her brother Bruce Thomas.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Joan Bassett, Carol’s best friend and confidante for her years of unending love and support. A special thanks to David and Ramona Muehl for watching over our Mom all these years. The family is especially grateful for the special care our mother received at the University of Vermont Alice Hyde Medical Center and the Alice Center Rehabilitation.
The family has requested that Memorial Donations be made to the Bangor Volunteer Fire Dept.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine’s Church on Saturday August 10th at 10 a.m. The interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to spauldingfh@yahoo.com.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Spaulding Funeral Home Inc, Malone, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.