Frances G. Stang, 80 of Copake, NY passed away on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at Fairview Hospital in Gt. Barrington, MA.
She was born on August 29, 1941 in Bronx, NY the daughter of the late Alfred and Frances (Brojer) Scholz.
She was the owner and operator of Fran’s Beauty Salon for many years and was a member of the Copake United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Copake Fire Company Auxiliary.
On October 12, 1963 she married Richard Stang at the Copake United Methodist Church. He pre deceased her in 1997. She was also pre deceased by two sisters, Anna Marie Wilkinson and Virginia Sander.
Survivors include her two daughters and their husbands, Corinne and Wayne Stickles and Pam and Randy VanAlphen all of Copake. She also leaves her grandchildren, Christopher Stickles, Ariel Stickles, Alyssa Hammell and husband Bill,Mikayla Germann and late husband Kyle and Yukina Sato and husband Tom along with great grandchildren Karson, Kaleb, Uta, Hailey and Ryder. Fran also leaves several nieces and nephews and extended family members.
Friends are invited to her funeral service to be held on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 11 AM from the Peck and Peck Funeral Home. 8063 State Route 22 in Copake, NY.
There are no calling hours.
Interment will follow the service in the Copake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider the Community Rescue Squad, PO Box 327, Copake NY 12516.
To send an online condolence please visit www.peckandpeck.net.
