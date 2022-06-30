Students at Franklin Academy were awarded more than $165,000 in scholarship monies by the Franklin Academy Academic Board of Trustees at an awards ceremony at the high school on June 13.
The trustees have administered a scholarship fund for more than 50 years that now totals over $3 million, according to a release.
Sherry Gaspar, president of the Academic Board of Trustees of Franklin Academy, said this was the largest amount awarded by the trustees.
“We believe it was the highest amount awarded by any high school in the state,” Gaspar said.
A release from the trustees briefly outlined the history of the academic board.
“The academic board was founded in the early 1800s, when local farmers mortgaged their properties in order to establish an academy where their children might be instructed in the absence of public education,” the release stated. “Upon the advent of public education, the academic board continued an intense involvement in the administration and governance of the local school system until centralization in the early 1960s, when it relinquished that role. Since then, the trustees have devoted their energies to the administration of a scholarship fund now worth nearly $3 million.”
Scholarship winners are listed below, in alphabetical order.
Rylee Andrews - Kathryn Price Lancto & Betty Price Scholarship;
Avery Bannon - Ruth Sullivan Scholarship, Brandon Dunlavey Memorial Female Athlete, Geraldine A. Sennett Scholarship, Marshall E. Howard Scholarship, J.O. Ballard Scholarship, Kenneth Merrick & Loretta Merrick Memorial; Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship, Doctors Bernard L. Cohen & Shirlee R. Cohen Scholarship, Dr. Gerald & Carla Cahill Scholarship;
Alexia Barnett - Walter Kelly Scholarship;
Johanne Brockway – Jackalyn Boyer Memorial;
Ava Bruso – Lucy Main Scholarship;
Abigail Carnahan – Fred F. Fisk Scholarship, James F. Scanlon Scholarship, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Madison Dendariarena – Kathryn Price Lancto & Betty Price Scholarship, Carol Lyng Davis Memorial, Mr. & Mrs. George Frechette Scholarship, Josie Leighton Scholarship, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Alyssa Eddy – Kathryn Price Lancto & Betty Price Scholarship, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Estella Guerin – Lucy Main Scholarship, F. W. Schnitzlein & Margaret E. Schnitzlein Scholarship, Holland Family Scholarship, Hiram Taylor Scholarship, Dr. & Mrs. R.G. Perkins Scholarship, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Keelie Hall – Lucy Main Scholarship;
Emma Hesseltine – Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Linsey King – Millard Fillmore Hinman Scholarship, St. Mary-Hefti Scholarship, Emily Looby Memorial, Robert Fraughton Memorial, Charles W. Radway & Rosa A. Radway Scholarship, Karen’s Hope Award, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship, Malone College Club Scholarship;
Mackenzie Lane – Kathryn Price Lancto & Betty Price Scholarship;
Aiden Langdon – Charlotte H. Main Scholarship, Karen’s Hope Award, Clarence F. Wright Scholarship, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship, Doctors Bernard L. Cohen & Shirlee R. Cohen Scholarship;
Claudia LaPlant – Fred F. Fisk Scholarship, Edgar C. Scanlon Scholarship, Lt. Edgar D. Scanlon Jr. Scholarship, Lou Gyoerkoe Memorial, Gary Hoffman Memorial, Jean Yando Award, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Luella Lawrence – Temple Beth EL Scholarship, Leon L. Turner & Margaret Turner Memorial, James McKee III Scholarship;
Emma Loeb – Mark A.R. Stark Scholarship;
Katelynn McElwain – Jane VanDeusen Kaslauskas Scholarship;
Alexandra Merrick – Kathryn Price Lancto & Betty Price Scholarship, Eva Berry Tracy Scholarship, Besser McKee Hanna Scholarship, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Dawson Miletich – Brandon Dunlavey Memorial (golf), Brandon Dunlavey Memorial (football); Evan Miller – Brandon Dunlavy Memorial (basketball);
Jack Monette – Constance Gaspar Scholarship;
Gracie O’Hare – Kathryn Price Lancto & Betty Price Scholarship;
Isabella Pelkey – Ruth Sullivan Scholarship, Muriel N. Perkins Scholarship, The Anthony J. Bailey Memorial, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship; Doctors Bernard L. Cohen & Shirley R. Cohen Scholarship;
Emma Perez – Lucy Main Scholarship;
Julia Perras – Jane VanDeusen Kaslauskas Scholarship;
Katelyn Poirier – Kathryn Price Lancto & Betty Price Scholarship;
Claire Poirier – Ruth Sullivan Scholarship, Charles A. Perkins Scholarship, Ursuline Scholarship, Jean Ann Sauve-Norman Scholarship, Frederick Seaver Scholarship, Michael Burke Scholarship, Doctors Bernard L. Cohen & Shirlee R. Cohen Scholarship, Dr. Gerard & Carla Cahill Medical Scholarship;
Eli Race – Kathryn Price Lancto & Betty Price Scholarship, Lucy Main Scholarship, Cantwell Scholarship, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Makayla Riggs-Davis – Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Jeremiah Scharf – M. Erma Scnlon Scholarship, Michael Connors Memorial, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Cameran Stone – Kathryn Price Lancto & Betty Price Scholarship, Lt. Edgar D. Scanlon Jr. Scholarship, Dr. Henry Furness Scholarship, Lucy Marshall & Hulda Palmer Scholarship, Parmalee-McLary Memorial, Mary J. Flanagan & Cora Baldwin Dawson Scholarship, Lawrence King Scholarship, Herbert Jackson Scholarship, Herbert Webber Scholarship, Winifred I.L. Sperry Scholarship, Dr. John E. White & John E. White Jr. Scholarship, Thomas Arnold Memorial, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Genny Tallman – Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Emily Tavernia – Temple Beth EL Scholarship, Ernest P. Mason Memorial Scholarship;
Nicholas Thompson – Temple Beth EL Scholarship, Charles Wright Gardiner Memorial, Phyllis Rust Crocker Crowner Scholarship, George H. Houston Scholarship, Josie Leighton Scholarship, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Natalie Valentino – Claude J. Clark Scholarship, Ethel C. Cashman Scholarship;
Maxwell Richards (Chateaugay) - Mary A. Stark Scholarship;
Kenzie Karpinski (Boonville) – Anthony J. Bailey Memorial.
College student recipients include Simon Davis, Ruth Sullivan Scholarship; Kate Mazdzer, Robert G. Main & Robert G. Main Jr. Scholarship (legal); Mitchell Spaulding, Robert G. Main & Robert G. Main Jr. Scholarship (legal); Jacob Scharf, Dr. Alfred A. Hartman Sr. Scholarship (medical); Brendan Raville, Dr. Alfred A Hartman Scholarship (medical).
Sophomores Natalie Rizos-Paredones and Katerina Medved were honored with a scholarship from the classes of 1932, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1954, and 2015.
