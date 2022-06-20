MALONE — The county clerk is warning residents to remain vigilant amid an ongoing deed scam.
Franklin County Clerk Kip Cassavaw is warning homeowners to be on the lookout for mailed letters offering to obtain a certified copy of the homeowner’s deed at costs of over $100.
“I want our residents to know that this is a scam, and they should never have to pay for a certified copy through a mailing of this nature,” Cassavaw said. “Deeds are recorded by my staff and then returned to the party who has recorded them.”
Cassavaw said the fraudulent mailing advises recipients that a deed was recorded by the Franklin County clerk, and recommends that property owners should have a certified copy of the deed. The mailing also invites homeowners to order a certified copy of their deed by mailing or phoning a form along with their payment.
Cassavaw said the scam also includes a property assessment profile as part of the payment, which he said is available for free by looking at the assessment roll, and is also free information available from the county.
Cassavaw said deeds filed in the county remain valid regardless of whether a certified copy is in the homeowner’s possession.
“A certified copy of your deed can be obtained from my office for approximately $5, and residents should know that if their deed was filed in my office, it has been recorded and remains valid whether or not the homeowner has a certified copy of that deed in their possession,” Cassavaw said.
Homeowners interested in obtaining a certified copy of their deed, in person, at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office should visit the clerk’s recording office, located in the Franklin County Courthouse on West Main Street. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Cassavaw said homeowners who cannot visit the office in person are urged to call 518-481-1681 to speak to a staff member and learn the procedure for ordering a certified copy by mail.
It is helpful to have the exact name or names of the property owners, and the location of the property in question before calling, Cassavaw said. County staff will advise callers of the fees for obtaining a certified copy and offer instructions on how to order one by mail.
The Franklin County Clerk’s Office records all documents pertaining to real property transactions occurring in Franklin County and is always available to answer any questions you may have in regards to those documents, Cassavaw said.
