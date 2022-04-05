MALONE — Franklin County logged 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to County Manager Donna J. Kissane, bringing the county’s active cases to 51.
Kissane said 17 new cases were reported on Monday.
The state Department of Health reports a total of 44 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Seven COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Franklin County since Jan. 18, according to the state DOH, and five people died between Jan. 1 and 18.
The county’s COVID-19 guidance website on Monday listed two cases of COVID-19 in Malone’s state prisons, both at Upstate Correctional Facility.
The county recorded a positivity rate of 5.99% and a seven-day average of 4.12% on Saturday, according to the guidance website.
On Monday, Brendan F. White, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s director of communications, reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the southern portion of Akwesasne over the past week.
Four active cases remain under the Tribe’s jurisdiction, according to White.
Tribal Health Services said COVID-19 PCR testing is now only available from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the testing garage, 404 Route 37. People are asked to use the gravel access road from McGee Road.
A second COVID-19 vaccine booster is now available during Health Services’ Wednesday walk-in clinics or by appointment by calling 518-358-2142.
The second booster is currently available for people at least 50 years old and those ages 12 and older who have an immunocompromised medical condition.
Though the Tribe rescinded its mask mandate for indoor spaces on March 4, some locations continue to require masks, White said.
