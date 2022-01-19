MALONE — Franklin County Public Health reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and the state Department of Health reported two COVID-19 fatalities in the county over the weekend.
In total, 37 people have died of COVID in Franklin County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the state’s COVID-19 fatality tracker.
As of Wednesday, Franklin County had 620 active infections.
Of the 124 new cases, 79 were reported from PCR tests, while 45 positives were reported by at-home test kits.
Over the previous four days, a total of 284 new cases of the virus were reported, according to County Manager Donna Kissane.
Kissane said community transmission in the county remains high.
About 63% of Franklin County’s population is fully vaccinated, and 67.4% of the county’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“While numbers of COVID-19 cases appear to be declining in the downstate area, the North Country continues to escalate,” Kissane said. “We have concern about increased hospitalizations that provide a huge strain on the ability to provide treatment to all people who need care. We ask our residents to take precautionary measures to reduce their risk and spread of the virus.”
According to the county’s COVID-19 guidance website, the positivity rate as of Monday was 15.14%, and the county’s seven-day average was 13.80%.
The county’s COVID-19 guidance website reports a total of 26 cases of COVID-19 in Malone’s three state prisons.
Bare Hill Correctional Facility is reporting three active cases; Franklin Correctional Facility is reporting 15 active cases; and Upstate Correctional Facility has eight cases.
Franklin County jail is also reporting one case of COVID-19.
Brendan White, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s director of communications, on Tuesday reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the southern portion of Akwesasne over the holiday weekend.
“Many of the new cases were self-reported, with most of them having completed their five-day isolation period,” White said.
There are 13 active cases of the virus in Akwesasne, White said.
“With the large number of cases due to the more contagious Omicron variant, healthcare systems and the contact tracing process has become overwhelmed across the region and state,” White said. “It is highly important that you self-report a positive result from a home test kit and to please stay home if you test positive to prevent community spread.”
St. Regis Mohawk Health Services reported a vaccination rate of 69.6% of eligible residents as of Jan. 13, with 31.6% of eligible community members having received their booster dose.
