MALONE — Franklin County Public Health officials reported 282 active COVID-19 cases, Wednesday.
According to Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane, 64 new cases of the virus and 15 recent recoveries were reported, Wednesday.
Franklin County health officials reported a high level of COVID transmission within the county, Tuesday, and issued an alert notice for large gatherings during the holiday season.
“We continue to be a county of high transmission of the virus,” Kissane said, Wednesday.
Franklin County Public Health is recommending residents limit the size of gatherings and when physical distancing cannot be maintained, wear masks.
“High numbers of COVID cases are occurring from seasonal and other celebratory gatherings in Franklin County,” the alert notice said, “Franklin County Public Health Services encourage you to get tested before and after gatherings.”
Additionally, the alert notice urged residents to help prevent the spread of the virus by wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing hands and surfaces, getting vaccinated, and staying home if they are sick.
The health department is asking those with symptoms of COVID to immediately self-isolate and get tested, and if a positive result from a home test occurs, Franklin County Public Health Services can be contacted at 518-481-1710, prompt -2, according to the prepared statement.
There were 43 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 recent recoveries reported by Kissane on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 233.
Kissane said there were 27 new cases of the virus and 27 recent recoveries, Monday, to keep the county’s total cases at 234.
Kissane reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 recent recoveries Sunday, to raise the county’s case total to 234.
According to Kissane, 47 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 recent recoveries were reported on Saturday, to bring the county’s total number of cases to 214.
Kissane said there were 44 new cases and eight recent recoveries, Friday, to raise the total number of cases in the county to 219.
“Our numbers continue to rise and all precautionary measures are recommended,” Kissane said.
Franklin County Public Health officials reported one new death due to the COVID-19 virus on Friday, Nov. 5.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Franklin County is now 25 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Two deaths due to the COVID-19 virus were reported by Kissane, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, before which two COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Sept. 15.
According to the county’s COVID-19 guidance website, the positivity rate as of Sunday is 9.05%, and the county’s seven day average is 7.60%.
682 county residents are currently listed as in quarantine or isolation, according to the county’s website.
The county’s website states there are currently eight cases of COVID-19 in one of Malone’s three state prisons.
Franklin Correctional Facility is reporting the all eight positive cases of COVID-19 in the town’s state prisons, according to the county’s website.
An email from Brendan White, director of communications for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, reported four new COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne, Tuesday.
There are currently 11 active cases of the virus in Akwesasne, according to White.
21 people remain in quarantine as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, and three people are currently hospitalized due to the virus, according to White.
Tribal Health Services has begun administering doses of the Pediatric Pfizer Vaccine for children from 5-11-years old, with a second clinic for these vaccines scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the health services’ main campus, at 404 State Route 37.
This is an open walk-in clinic, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 518-358-3142, according to White’s email.
