Friends of Lewis County Hospice recognize treasurer

Mary Ingersol, right, presents Linda Noftsier, left, with a certificate of appreciation for her work as treasurer of Friends of Lewis County Hospice. The Board of Directors acknowledges the dedication of Ms. Noftsier, as board treasurer since 2012. In her role, Ms. Noftsier has been responsible for the overall fiscal management of the organization’s funds. She communicates with financial oversight agencies and auditors to assure all regulatory and legal guidelines are met. Her strong work ethic and expertise supports board members in their ongoing projects which benefit residents of Lewis County and their families receiving Hospice care. Friends of Lewis County Hospice advocates for quality palliative and end-of-life care and provides humanitarian and financial resources to the members of the Lewis County community facing the challenges that come with the end-of-life.
