SHELBY – Two Jefferson County men were killed Saturday morning in a triple-fatal accident on state Route 63 in the town of Shelby, Orleans County.
The third victim is still being identified, according to State Police in Albion.
Troopers responded to the collision about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
A U-Haul van was traveling southbound on Route 63 and crossed the center line, striking an oncoming pickup truck. Both vehicles left the roadway and were consumed by fire, police said.
The operator of the van was identified as Charles L. Stevens, 80, of Black River. Stevens and the van’s passenger, Jeffrey S. Johnson, 57, of Carthage, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, Forensic Identification Unit and Shelby Volunteer Fire Company assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.