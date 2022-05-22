The Watertown State Office Building on Washington Street was formally dedicated 50 years ago this week, on May 25, 1972. It was renamed for John Foster Dulles in 1987.
“This 11-story office building with its meeting hall and multi-use auditorium is more than brick and steel and mortar. This will be a living, vital part of the community,” Gen. A.C. O’Hara, commissioner of the state Office of General Services, said during the dedication ceremony.
Gen. O’Hara was the main speaker, along with Mayor Theodore Rand, Jefferson County Board of Supervisors Chair Kenneth W. Steblen, Assemblyman Donald L. Taylor, Sen. H. Douglas Barclay and architect Darrel D. Rippeteau.
