WATERTOWN — A lake-effect snowstorm is hovering over the city Christmas morning. Large snowflakes blown by the wind are accumulating at the rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
In the city, main roads are largely well plowed, but side streets have several inches of snow.
A travel ban for Jefferson County remains in effect. Drivers are expected to stay off the streets. A state of emergency continues.
During a reporter's trip down Washington Street to Public Square just before 11 a.m. a few private vehicles were seen along with a police car and an ambulance.
Visibility on Washington Street is just a few feet. Street lights appear to be floating in a white cloud, beaming red, yellow and green.
A mountain of snow has been piled in front of Key Bank that is nearly as high as the Gov. Roswell P. Flower memorial statue.
The blizzard warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. today. Additional snow of 2 to 3 feet is expected through tonight and winds are gusting up to 45 mph.
"Travel will be impossible at times," the weather service stated. "Widespread blowing snow could will reduce visibility to zero. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."
