CARTHAGE — For the second year in a row Carthage Area Hospital was the recipient of the Healthgrades Five-star Labor & Delivery Excellence Award. The organization took the opportunity to present the award during the hospital’s Community Engagement series “Healthy Babies, Healthy Moms” Baby Shower on Aug. 22.
Alicia Dreyer, director of quality solutions for the Denver, Colo., based company that provides information about physicians, hospitals and health care providers, presented the award.
“You should feel confident you chose the right hospital for your feminine care needs,” said Ms. Dreyer of the hospital being in the top 5% of hospitals for labor and delivery.
According to a company website posting, “This distinction recognizes the top 10 percent of all hospitals evaluated for the exceptional care provided to mothers during and after labor and delivery. Healthgrades evaluated 1,035 eligible hospitals across 15 states and awarded 104 hospitals the 2019 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award. The evaluation found that: From 2015 through 2017, if all hospitals included in the evaluation performed similarly to those that received the 2019 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, complications could have potentially been avoided for 105,690 patients. From 2015 through 2017, patients treated in hospitals receiving the 2019 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award had, on average, a 39.2% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.
In addition to being recognized with the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award for the second year in a row (2018-2019), Carthage Area Hospital is also recognized as a Five-Star Recipient for Vaginal Delivery for the third year in a row (2017-2019), and a Five-Star Recipient for CSection Delivery in 2019.
Accepting the award on behalf of the labor and delivery staff, Dr. Walter Dodard, the hospital’s director of OBGYN services, commended not only the hospital staff but the patients who put their trust in the hospital.
“You help us push ourselves to be better,” he said. “Not only the labor and delivery staff at Carthage Area Hospital but all in the community who are supportive of our care in the area. We put your family first at a very stressful moment. We are here to help in any way we can. We are a family-centered unit.”
Midwife Joyce Wilder spoke about her career, through which since 1995 she has helped to deliver more than 4,000 babies.
“It’s up to you to take the education offered to have a healthy pregnancy, a healthy baby and be healthy after childbirth,” said Ms. Wilder. “I am proud to say I am part of this award.”
Hospital registered dietitian Carly Draper spoke about nutrition during pregnancy and gestational diabetes to the approximately 20 people in attendance.
Representatives from Cornell Cooperation Extension lactation program, North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council and the hospital’s car seat safety program offered information to the expectant parents during the baby shower.
