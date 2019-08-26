The Blue Angels, as promised, flew over the St. Lawrence River Monday morning on their way to an air show in Canada. More photos to come. 

Blue Angels
Buy Now

The Blue Angels fly over Clayton Monday morning. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times
Blue Angels over Clayton
Buy Now

The Blue Angels fly over Bartlett Point in Clayton Monday morning. Sydney Schaefer/ Watertown Daily Times
Blue Angels over Clayton
Buy Now

The Blue Angels fly over Clayton Monday morning. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.