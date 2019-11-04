CARS adds fly car to better serve

CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Rescue Squad has added a fly car to their fleet which also includes four ambulances.
According to Nicholas Koepsell, the squad’s public relations coordinator, the addition will allow the ambulance service to better utilize its equipment and manpower.
The fly car was purchased for $14,000 from the Harrisville Fire Department after the vehicle was declared surplus. The Carthage squad spent another $1,200 to have new decals applied.
“It will allow us to better serve the community and provide an extra level of care,” said Mr. Koepsell. “It will better enable us to provide mutual aid.”
He explained CARS provides mutual aid to Natural Bridge, Harrisville and Black River and sometimes only a higher qualified paramedic is needed not an additional ambulance.
In addition Amanda Henry, the newly appointed chief, pointed out the fly car will “take the pressure off” the need to purchase a new ambulance at a cost of about $200,000.
Since the alleged embezzlement in June the squad has been “recovering and restructuring” said Chief Henry. When the suspect financial transactions were discovered, the rescue squad’s board of directors suspended the leadership of the squad and restructured the board.
Village Police continue to investigated the suspected embezzlement of $100,000 from the squad.
“We are seeking new board members,” she said.
Ms. Henry said the organization’s bylaws have been revamped and paid employees are no longer allowed to serve on the board. Oversights for financial record keeping have also been put in place.
The ambulance squad has four full-time employees and 20 part-time employees as well as eight current volunteers.
The chief said they are always looking for new volunteers and paramedics.
The organization has been awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $87,685 which the squad plans to utilize to purchase cardiac monitors but must come up with the $4,384 match.
Carthage Area Rescue Squad is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was established in 1961. The squad provides emergency and non-emergency pre-hospital care for the towns of Wilna and Champion to encompass the villages of Carthage and West Carthage.
