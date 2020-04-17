OGDENSBURG – Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center announced Friday it will be layoff more workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital, which began temporary layoffs of 69 employees beginning on March 24, now says it will apply additional employment measures impacting 20% of its 850-employee workforce.
“The erosion of revenue caused by the pandemic puts us in a challenging position, especially with no indications or timelines for stimulus support,” Richard Duvall, CEO and President of CHMC said in a press release from the hospital. “I’m certain every hospital in New York state is making these tough decisions.”
The measures include temporary salary reductions, placing employees on unpaid leave and reduced work hours. Most salaried employees, including those at the senior level, will take a 20% salary reduction to help control costs.
Unpaid leave allows employees to continue to receive benefits and allows for a quicker process should the hospital need to call them back to work.
“The COVID situation remains fluid, but its effects have and will continue degrading to decrease our daily operations. While we may not be able to employ all of our workforce today, we will call on them to fill emergent needs and, more importantly, return to a new normal as this pandemic concludes. We stand by our employees and are doing our best to preserve their benefits. We are the stewards of this organization now and into the future,” Mr. Duvall said in the press release .
