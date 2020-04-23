CLAYTON — “Natalie the Brave” and her family have been used to situations where, in life, it has constantly rained on her parade.
But on Saturday, family and friends turned out in the village on a sunny spring day to give Natalie Grace Gondek a parade for her third birthday as vehicles crawled past her family’s home at 535 Theresa St. as citizens practiced social distancing during the pandemic.
Natalie was born in April 2017 to Marci L. and Matthew P. Gondek of Clayton.
“This was Natalie’s first birthday she could celebrate and enjoy,” said Michelle Treadwell, twin sister to Mrs. Gondek and Natalie’s aunt. “She was too little to remember her first at home and too sick to remember the second.”
Natalie was diagnosed with “high-risk B-cell” acute lymphoblastic leukemia in late March 2018, two weeks after Marci gave birth to son Kyler M. Marci and Matthew have another son, Chase, age 10. Natalie’s treatment has been at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, Syracuse.
Natalie’s aunt and uncle, Michelle and Mike Auricchio, came up with the idea of having a birthday parade to show Natalie love from her family, friends and the community. Approximately 45 vehicles organized by Ms. Treadwell and Carrie Lashomb took part in the event, including six fire trucks provided by Fire Chief Chris Barton and a village police vehicle provided by Clayton Police Chief Kevin Patenaude.
The vehicle drivers met at Guardino Elementary School for the short jaunt to Natalie’s home.
The Clayton Volunteer Fire Department and Clayton Village Police lead the way as family, friends and community members followed behind with decorated vehicles.
Natalie, Ms. Treadwell said in an email, is home and “feeling well.”
“Family members would like to express their deep gratitude to the Clayton Fire Department, Clayton Village Police, friends and community members for making Natalie the Brave’s third birthday a day she will never forget,” Ms. Treadwell said.
