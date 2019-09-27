CARTHAGE — Hunger is an issue worldwide and locally. In order to combat the problem, the Village Ecumenical Ministries will host their annual CROP Walk on Oct. 13.
Through Church World Service, CROP — the Christian Rural Overseas Program — began in 1947 to help Midwest farm families to share their grain with hungry neighbors in post-World War II Europe and Asia. CROP Hunger Walks began in 1969 in Bismarck, N.D. and since that time have spread to more than 2,000 communities, according to the organization’s website.
Funds raised by the walks “support the overall work of Church World Service, particularly grassroots development efforts around the world,” states the website. However, 25 percent of the local contribution remains in the community and benefits the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry.
There will be three routes to choose from with all beginning at the food pantry at 495 S. Washington St. The one-mile circles the Fairview Cemetery and has no hills. The three-mile walk goes to McDonalds on Bridge Street, West Carthage and back. The exact route for the five mile walk is undecided at this time. “This is the 50th year for the Crop Walk,” organizer Steven Kirch said. “It’s about looking out for the people of the world — communities always looked out for other communities, as they should.”
Participants and teams can register online at crophungerwalk.org/carthageny. Donations can made online or turned in on the day of the event. Checks can be made payable to cws/crop. Registration and sign in will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 with the walk starting at 1:15 p.m.
