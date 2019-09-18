CARTHAGE — “I always wanted to be remembered as ‘Sweet 16,’” Elizabeth “Betsy” Campbell Elliott quipped as she was added as the 16th Carthage Central School District Hall of Achievement honoree Sept. 16.
The Hall of Achievement was established in 2004 to “recognize and celebrate persons associated with the Carthage Central School District by honoring those who have made outstanding contributions of time and talent while providing positive role models for students of the district and the community at large.”
The retired math teacher and department head was nominated by her former colleagues Patricia Sheehan, Amy Thornton, Lisa O’Meara, Nathan Lyndaker, Tracy A. Strock, Tracy Farr and Valerie H. Pond.
Superintendent of schools Peter J. Turner welcomed the more than 50 people in attendance at the reception.
“I have the utmost respect for her and believe she is the epitome of what at teacher should aspire to,” he said, noting Ms. Elliott taught in the Watertown School District before coming to Carthage. “Their loss was our gain.”
Mr. Turner shared evaluations of Ms. Elliott made by former high school principals which noted “learning atmosphere was one of the best,” “It was a pleasure observing your class,” “Mrs. Campbell has continued to be an asset to the district as a teacher, mentor and leader,” “displays a professional attitude and strong work ethic.”
The superintendent said Ms. Elliott was involved with many programs and innovations in the district including Venture, block scheduling and establishment of new Math A and B exams.
Since her retirement after 40 years, Ms. Elliott served as the online credit recovery trainer, classroom substitute and long-term math substitute.
In addition, Ms. Elliott serves on the Meadowbrook Assisted Living Facility Board of Directors.
Carthage Teachers Association president Ms. Sheehan described the honoree as “such a blessing — as a mentor she directed us in the right way, she listened and was a moral compass.”
“She was a unifier to bring people together for the right reasons,” said Ms. Sheehan.
Ms. Pond said as the current math coordinator, she often finds herself acting as Ms. Elliott had. While helping students, guiding teachers, speaking with parents or helping a fellow teacher in need, as her mentor had, Ms. Pond says to herself, “I did a Betsy.”
Tom Yousey and John Waterhouse spoke of their contact with Ms. Elliott through the Venture program.
Patricia Newell spoke of the assistance Ms. Elliott gave to her daughter who she said had zero math confidence but with her teacher’s help excelled.
“She was more than a teacher, she was a nurturer of students,” said Mrs. Newell.
Given the opportunity to speak, Ms. Elliott said, “Working in the Carthage Central School District was the opportunity that allowed me the privilege to grow professionally and work with a community that I have always been proud to say I was a member.”
She thanked the Carthage community for “entrusting me with the most precious job of educating their children.” In addition, she thanked the students for “the opportunity of being recognized as their teacher — one I can only describe as completely fulfilling.”
