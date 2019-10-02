Farmers markets concluding for the season

Fall is here and farmers markets in the area are ending their seasons.
Carthage Farmers Market
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays
Riverside Drive, Carthage
Last day: Oct. 11
The Carthage Farmers Market will conclude the season with its annual Autumn Glory.
The Carthage Central High School band and chorus will perform. Donations will be collected for the Backpack Program. Everyone who donates items or monetary will receive an entry towards a drawing for a gift basket provided by the market’s host — Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I encourage everyone to come on out and see the students perform and to pick up produce from our local farmers or craft items from our talented artisans,” said chamber director Jeanette A. Turner.
Lowville Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St,, Lowville
Last day: Oct. 26
According to market manager Rhonda Farney, the season went well and there new vendors. Throughout the season, the market has held s customer appreciation day and a children’s day. They have held raffles to benefit the Backpack Program for all Lewis County schools and Meals on Wheels. The market manager plans to continue these special events and add some to honor veterans and military members next season.
Lyons Falls Farmers Market
Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays
6904 Laura St., Lyons Falls
Last day: Oct. 8
The market will feature doughnuts and apple cider.
“The season was wonderful we had new vendors and our regulars,” said organizers. “We are doing a raffle basket that has some stuff from vendors that donated that will help cove cost of our advertising bags we hand out to people for their produce and tickets are available at the market $1 each, five for $3 and 20 for $10.”
Lewis County General Hospital Farmers Market
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays
7785 N State St., Lowville (back parking lot)
Last day: Oct. 3
“This has been a great year with many of our vendors selling out on some days,” said Tina Schell, market manager. “We had a little variety this year — along with our usual fruit and veggie vendors Eli Mast and Lainey Gillette — we had a young girl with cupcakes and a lady who came and sold organic teas. We, of course, have our great volunteer Irene Williams selling Dr. Stillman’s honey and fresh — made that morning — Shultz cheese curd. Nothing special planned for our last day. We did see an increase in community support this year. I like to think its our great vendors and their terrific products. We received a grant for a small generator and are looking forward to next year having eggs and meat products.”
