LOWVILLE — Celebrating state School Breakfast Day, Lowville Academy and Central School offered free breakfast to all students Sept. 25. The event was held to raise awareness of the free and reduced meal program in the school district.
According to Lowville Academy Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King, of the 500 students district wide who are eligible only 150 to 175 take advantage of the reduced meal program.
“We want to bring more awareness to the program,” said Mrs. Dunckel-King. “It is affordable — at full price it is only $1. We would love to offer free to meals to all students but to do that through the state we have to qualify at a certain level and we are not there.”
Food service director Steven Fuller said of the 500 students who qualify for the free meals only about 120 take advantage of the program.
“We want to get it out to the families that if they qualify for free lunch they qualify for free breakfast as well,” Mr. Fuller said.
He noted about 200 students have breakfast at school daily, however 773 — more than half of the district’s student body partook on the free day.
Each day, the students get a choice of a hot or cold breakfast with milk or juice.
“We have hot oatmeal every Friday,” said Mr. Fuller.
The school breakfast menu includes French toast with Lewis County maple syrup, breakfast pizza or break sandwich for hot breakfast choices and sugar reduced cereal or breakfast bars as cold choices.
Mr. Fuller said he obtains input from third graders on “Taste it Tuesdays” and through Ag in the Classroom program the third grade team will develop recipes.
State officials were invited to observe the free breakfast day and took turns on the food line serving students and visiting kindergarten class rooms.
“It’s good to get the word out,” said State Assemblyman Kenneth Blankenbush, R-117th District. “Many parents don’t realize the program is available. I didn’t know so many qualified.”
Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, took the opportunity to solicit comments about chocolate milk on the school menu and to learn more about what is involved with food service.
“It’s important to have options — access to breakfast with no one denied,” said Sen. Griffo. “This was a good way to interact with the students, facility and administration. This is an important aspect of the school day — we always talk about well-balanced meals — breakfast is an important part of that — we had the opportunity to see what is being done, how it’s being done and how the students react to it.”
Mary Jo Richards, Constituent Liaison for U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Anna Platz of Lewis County Public Health Specialist were also in attendance at the free breakfast day.
“This is fantastic,” said Ms. Platz. “It’s a great opportunity for the students to get into the habit of eating breakfast.”
To learn more about free and reduced meals program contact your school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.