DEPAUVILLE — Oct. 19 is International Archaeology Day and Depauville Free Library will mark the annual occasion with a presentation by Kenneth J. Knapp, director of the North Country Archaeology Center and founding member of the Thousand Islands Chapter of the New York State Archaeology Association.
The talk begins at 11 a.m. at the library, 3233 County Route 179, and is free and open to the public.
This past summer, a group of archaeologists explored Grindstone Island in search of its Native American history. This was the first time officials from New York State and the province of Ontario as well as other independent archaeologists sought to tour and review the historical footprint of the First Peoples in the islands, and they were not disappointed.
Organized by Kenneth Knapp, a local authority on Native archaeological sites, the group of dignitaries included, Laurie Rush, Cultural Resources Manager, Fort Drum, Julieann Van Nest, geoarchaeologist with the New York State Museum, Nancy Herter, coordinator of the archaeology unit of the New York Office of Historic Preservation, Canadian archeologist Francis Scardera, senior consultant archaeologist and liaison with Akwesasne, and his daughter Ella, and archaeologist Bruce Rippeteau. Other participants were Bill Munro, Ross Holbrook, Spencer Busler of Thousand Islands land Trust and Gerry Smith, president of the Onondaga Audubon Society.
The tour of the island brought about the addition of two dozen Native American sites and multiple archaeology districts into the Cultural Resource Information System (CRIS), the digital map for all archaeology sites in New York State, overseen by New York’s State Historic Preservation Office. The office helps communities identify, evaluate, preserve, and revitalize their historic, archeological and cultural resources.
Mr. Knapp’s assessment of Grindstone’s native past will be enriched by the extensive Grindstone Island arrowhead collection of William Salisbury, which will be on display at the library.
For more information about this event or the North Country Archaeology Center housed in the library, contact Depauville Free Library at deplib@ncls.org or call it at 315-686-3299.
