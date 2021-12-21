WATERTOWN — Normally at this time of year, Tracy Duflo, WPBS executive producer and director of production, would be making final plans for her yearly January visits to St. Lawrence County and the Fowler studio of Wilson R. Bickford to shoot the popular “Painting With Wilson Bickford” episodes.
For seven seasons, the north country treasure changed the lives of many viewers with his accessible and encouraging approach and sharing what he loved to do with others.
Mr. Bickford died Sunday at the age of 62 from complications of COVID-19. He was a self-taught artist, learning to paint in his 30s, and encouraging anyone to do the same. He began to share this passion with others by teaching art, beginning by teaching evening classes in his home while working at Gouverneur Talc Co. In 2002 he pursued his dream of teaching art full time.
Mr. Bickford taught all over the country. In 2016, when interviewed by the Times, he shared a typical comment would-be artists would utter during his classes:
“What I hear is, ‘What am I doing here? I can’t even draw a straight line’”
His response: “I tell them, ‘That’s fine, because we won’t be drawing straight lines.’”
Wilson Bickford was often called the “Bob Ross of the north country.” Mr. Ross, who died in 1995, hosted “The Joy of Painting,” an instructional program that aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS.
Dotted around the country and in some parts of the world, there are images hanging, or maybe set aside, that were inspired by Mr. Bickford.
“He inspired artists across our region to recognize that they could create a career in the arts in our region, through both teaching and selling their work,” said Maggie McKenna, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Arts Council. “He inspired each of his students by teaching them techniques and helping them find success in their own art, which is not easy to do.”
The WPBS-produced “Painting With Wilson Bickford” is shown on about 90 PBS stations nationwide and is also available on the Create TV network and through on-demand services.
Tributes noting the death of Mr. Bickford have been flowing into the Arsenal Street WPBS studios.
“We’ve gotten emails and letters from people as far away as Australia,” Ms. Duflo said.
Ms. Duflo produced all seasons of “Painting With Wilson Bickford.” She said that he was remarkable to work with. The eighth season of the show is slated to air in March.
“We go up there at the end of January every year and plan for a week of shoots,” Ms. Duflo said. “We’d shoot three or four shows every day for a week.”
The schedule was an unusually fast pace, but was aided by Mr. Bickford’s organization and planning.
“That’s not a small thing to do three or four shows in a day,” said Mark Prasuhn, president and general manager of WPBS.
Also produced during the visits over the years were several “Paint Smart, Not Hard” instructional DVDs, which were a fundraising element for the station.
“We were able to do that all in one week because he was so prepared,” Ms. Duflo said.
“There are a lot of people who are members of WPBS today who came in part, and maybe even in entirety, because of Wilson,” Mr. Prasuhn said. “He has a legacy in many ways.”
Ms. Duflo and Mr. Prasuhn said that Mr. Bickford had certain attributes that led to success.
“He was somebody you could email or call on the phone and talk to,” Ms. Duflo said. “He would always try to answer your questions and he loved to teach. That was his passion and he was always able to combine it with art, which he also loved. He was just really able to connect with audiences and with people in person.”
He would also encourage students to send him photos of their creations.
“And if they had any questions or comments, he would love to hear them,” Ms. Duflo said.
Those traits were a perfect fit for a public TV station, Mr. Prasuhn said.
“For us here at WPBS, that’s a big part of what makes content work for us,” he said. “We’re an educational media provider. We look to educate and inspire people and empower them and try to help them realize their potential. He had a unique and special gift for that.”
That relateability and accessibility, Mr. Prasuhn said, were evident both on and off the show.
“Both aspects are a rare gift,” he said. “It’s a lot of what made the shows work so well — that he seemed so approachable. For something that could intimidate people, he made it very accessible and seemed friendly and non-threatening.”
In that way, what Mr. Bickford taught was much more than about putting paint to canvas.
“Art is an amazing tool to bring people together and to allow individuals to explore and express their most authentic selves,” Ms. McKenna said.
“He certainly was an example of following your dream and exceeding beyond expectations,” said local artist and River Muse Art Gallery & Studio co-founder Hope Marshall. “He touched a lot of regular people who would never consider themselves artists.”
‘you can draw this’
Mr. Bickford’s daughter, Amy L. Ordway, said her dad’s career in art began with an advertisement that was in the back of a magazine or newspaper.
“He always drew as a kid and started drawing like cartoon-type animals and stuff,” she said.
But one day, Ms. Ordway noticed the advertisement, which promoted a correspondence course, done through the mail.
“I showed him and said, ‘Dad, you can draw this.’”
At the time, Mr. Bickford was a serious musician — also self-taught in guitar, harmonica and saxophone — and signed up for the course.
“He was assigned different mediums,” Ms. Ordway said.
He eventually discovered oil paints. His mentor became Bill Alexander, host of the PBS show “The Magic of Oil Painting.” In 1993 he and his wife, Glenda, traveled to Silver Falls, Ore., where Mr. Bickford became a certified art instructor through the William Alexander Co. He was asked back there for many years to teach and certify other instructors.
“For eight or nine years, he and mom went to Oregon every fall,” Ms. Ordway said. “My mom would take pictures. She does photography on the side.”
Her dad’s favorite topics, she said, were wildlife and birds.
“He and mom would drive around on the backroads and he’d pull over and say, ‘Oh — I’ve got to take a picture of this barn, or of this, and I’ll paint it later,’” Ms. Ordway said. “That’s what inspired him: nature.”
She said her dad would surprise people by sending them a painting he created.
“That’s just how he was,” she said. “He was humble. He just loved to paint and loved to share that.”
His motivation?
“If you told him he couldn’t do it, he would be determined to prove them wrong,” Ms. Ordway said.
special tribute
WPBS is producing a tribute in memory of Mr. Bickford scheduled to air by the end of the week. The approximately 5-minute tribute will air multiple times a day between shows.
“He had a huge sense of humor,” Ms. Duflo said. “I’ve inserted a lot of those jokes into the tribute with some background and a couple of quotes from him.”
