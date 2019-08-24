LOWVILLE — With a mission of prevention and awareness, the Lewis County Night Out will host its eighth annual event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St.
The purpose of the event is to “heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; recovery, and generate support for, and participation in local anti-crime efforts,” states a news release.
Each year, the organizers honor a group of people and line of service. This year’s selection was therapy dogs and their handlers.
During the event’s opening ceremonies, Beaver River Central School District’ Service Dog Moxy, Zora the Lewis County Search and Rescue therapy dog and the Community Advocacy Center’s Service Dog Emelia will be honored. In addition, State Police K-9 Will, who was killed on active duty, will be remembered.
“It’s a really great program we have every year,” said Penny Moser, director of the Lewis County Youth Bureau. “It is important to let kids know about drug prevention.”
She said substance abuse can have a great impact on people’s lives, both directly and indirectly.
Around 40 prevention organizations will be in attendance with a slew of valuable information for all ages.
Mrs. Moser highlighted the returning STOP DWI traveling exhibit and stated “it is always a very powerful exhibit.”
According to the Youth Bureau director, last year this booth recounted fatal DWI related crashes through timelines of that day of the lives involved.
Other activities and events include Lowville Police Department processing safe child ID cards, CPR demonstrations by the Lewis County General Hospital, face painting, animal balloons, smoke house interactive display, prevention awareness information booths, Reality Check, Up! Community Coalition, demonstrations by the law enforcement K-9 units and the state police rollover simulator.
There will be drawings for gift cards/door prizes throughout the evening.
Doug LaMont’s Food Fair will be serving free hot dogs, soda and water. In addition free food will be provided by Stewarts Ice Cream and Moser’s-Maple Floss.
