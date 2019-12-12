The Orchestra of Northern New York will present its annual holiday pops concert at three north country locations this weekend.
The 52-piece professional orchestra will present “Holiday Joy!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Massena High School’s auditorium and at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.
The orchestra, now in its 32nd year, is under the direction of Kenneth Andrews, who also founded ONNY.
Joining the orchestra as guest soloist for the three concerts will be tenor Lonel Woods, associate professor of voice at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music. He also teaches private voice and vocal pedagogy at Crane and is its voice area coordinator and co-chair of the performance department.
Mr. Woods is an active performer of opera, oratorio and musical theatre. He has performed with the Michigan Opera Theater, Washington National Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Toledo Opera, Chicago Opera Theatre, Chamber Opera Chicago and Houston Grand Opera.
He has also performed on Broadway and the national tour of Hal Prince’s Tony Award winning revival of “Showboat.”
Each performance will feature a Holiday Festival Chorus of high school students.
In Potsdam, more than 190 students from Canton Central, Massena Central, Norwood-Norfolk Central, Potsdam Central, St. Lawrence Central and Madrid-Waddington Central high schools will take the Hosmer Hall Stage to perform carols of the season.
At the Massena concert, the high school mixed chorus, under the direction of Christopher Lincoln, will entertain the audience.
The orchestra has gratefully acknowledged Massena Music Friends for hosting the performance in that community for the ninth consecutive year. The concert is a benefit for Massena Music Friends, a volunteer-based organization dedicated to supporting music students, teachers and programs in Massena Central Schools. Special ticket prices apply.
At the Watertown concert, students from Watertown and South Jefferson high schools will join forces to perform the holiday favorites.
The Watertown concert on Sunday is co-sponsored by Watertown Savings Bank, Samaritan Medical Center, the Northern New York Community Foundation and T. Urling “Tom” and Mabel Walker.
The program includes festive holiday music and even an audience sing-along.
