CARTHAGE — Interim Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo is the sole finalist for Carthage Central superintendent of schools, according to a March 4 news release from the school district.
Following a nationwide search, each member of the school board reviewed the application materials of all applicants and carefully considered each candidate, according to the district news release.
“The district received seven applications and the board chose Mrs. Premo because she was the best qualified,” school board president Garry E. Schwartz said.
The next phase of the selection process will involve a series of meetings with stakeholders on Thursday, March 26, during which Mrs. Premo will share her vision for the future and participants may ask questions.
Individuals may also provide the school board with written comments regarding their thoughts.
Mrs. Premo will meet with district staff and students during the day, then with community members from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, 36500 State Route 26.
During its Jan. 13 meeting, the Carthage Central School District Board of Education appointed Mrs. Premo as interim superintendent of schools, effective Dec. 17, 2019 until June 30, 2020.
She was given a weekly stipend of $500 in addition to her salary as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, retroactive to Dec. 17.
Mrs. Premo had been granted tenure at the Dec. 23 special meeting.
Questions arose concerning the legality of this action since she had only completed 1.5 years of her four-year probationary appointment as assistant superintendent and recommendation of the superintendent was required for the board to grant tenure, according to former superintendent of schools Peter J. Turner. The board approved a retirement agreement with Mr. Turner, effective Dec. 18.
Mrs. Premo began her career in the district in September 1999, teaching sixth-grade English at the middle school for nearly 13 years.
Setting out on an administrative path, she worked for two years as a curriculum coordinator at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, then spent a year as high school principal in the South Lewis Central School District.
Returning to the Carthage school district in 2014, she began her term as principal at Black River Elementary.
Mrs. Premo’s curriculum and instruction background includes being trained as a Network Team Leader in the Race to the Top Movement and providing professional development to local districts in the roll out of the Common Core Learning Standards.
