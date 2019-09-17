9/11 remembered

The West Carthage Fire Department held a ceremony at River Bend Park, West Carthage, in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack. Firefighters Robert Grant of the Deferiet Fire Department and Robin Sayer of the West Carthage Fire Department shared their personal experiences at Ground Zero on the day of the attack. Balloons were released in recognition of firefighters, police officers, paramedics and for the civilians that lost their lives. Multiple agencies and community members attended the ceremony during which Chaplain Matt Gump, Canon Samuel Lundy and Chief Peter Crump Jr. spoke.