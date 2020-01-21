WATERTOWN — The Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. will host the 21st annual North Country Chili Cook-Off on Feb. 1 at the Dulles StateOffice Building, 317 Washington St.
The event will play host to more than 30 amateur and professional chefs who will compete for prizes.
The competition begins at 11 a.m., with awards presented at 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to sample chili from each participant. Admission will be $6 for adults and $2 for ages 12 and younger. A family pass will be available for $15.
The event is at capacity for chili chefs.
The cookoff is supported by Operation Yellow Ribbon, a volunteer-based committee that promotes visible signs of support for soldiers and families. Military ID holders will receive a discount to the event.
Proceeds will help fund medical transportation for local veterans and their families through the Volunteer Transportation Center Inc.
“We’re excited for the return of the Chili Cook-Off,” VTC Executive Director Sam Purington said in a news release. “This event is a great opportunity to enjoy some amazing chili and raise funds to support the transportation of veterans and their family members by our dedicated volunteers.”
“We invite everyone to enjoy the chili and help transport our veterans at a great family fun event inside,” said Amy McEathron, American Legion Auxiliary Department of New York leadership chairwoman and chairwoman of this year’s cook-off.
sponsors A key ingredient
The event’s underwriting sponsors are Watertown Savings Bank, Stewart’s Shops, Purcell Construction Corp., The Delaney Bay Fund, United Food Service Operators, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Tunes 92.5FM, WWNYTV7/WNYF28/MeTV, the Watertown Daily Times/NNY360.com and the Jefferson County American Legion family.
For more information, contact VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah S. Papineau at 315-755-2918 or jeremiah@volunteertransportation.org.
Find out more at volunteer transportationcenter.org.
