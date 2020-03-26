POTSDAM – This week, St. Lawrence Health System has taken additional measures to ensure preparations are in place to meet the demands a CVOID-19 pandemic may require.
The decision to close some Canton services, some ambulatory services, and sleep study services were among the first off-site patient-facing changes. Wednesday, the System modified six of its practices into phone/telemedicine service practices; alleviating foot traffic into the offices and allowing for a reallocation of medical supplies and staff.
“Our health system is uniquely prepared to care for patients with COVID-19. The organization has worked around the clock over the past several weeks to adapt policies and operations and prepare its teams. That work is ongoing with steps and actions taken daily in response to new developments,” Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Williams, said in a press release. “As we all work together to flatten the curve, St. Lawrence Health System is doing everything within its power to stay ahead of it,” he added.
To date, the Health System has: trained and prepared doctors and care team; prepared beds for those affected by this virus; installed a new HVAC unit to create additional negative pressure rooms; expanded triage space; developed contingency plans; made preparations to accommodate a surge in demand; brought community partners together to share best practices; implemented daily screenings for caregivers; postponed all non-urgent surgeries and appointments; and set up doctors and providers to serve people telephonically and virtually.
To keep apprised of the most current information regarding closures or changes in services throughout St. Lawrence Health System, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/alert.
