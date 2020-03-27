Both SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam have called off in-person commencement exercises this spring.
“We recognize that many of you and your families are looking forward to celebrating your tremendous accomplishments at SUNY Canton by participating in your Commencement Ceremony,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran in a message to all graduating seniors. “We remain committed to holding a live Commencement on campus as soon as it is safe to do so.”
“It is with great sadness, but a deep sense of responsibility, that we postpone our Commencement ceremony as originally scheduled,” said SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg in a press release from the college. “Commencement is the highlight of the academic year, and I take such joy in seeing our graduates cross the stage. However, in order to protect the health of our campus and community, we must take this step. Rest assured, we have every intention of honoring the Class of 2020, and very much look forward to doing so.”
This year marks SUNY Potsdam’s 200th Commencement, since the College’s founding in 1816. Commencement is held outdoors in the Academic Quad, and typically attracts up to 5,000 people, including the graduates, faculty, staff, families and friends.
Commencement typically attracts more than 3,000 people to SUNY Canton’s campus. The area’s four colleges stagger their ceremonies to accommodate graduates’ families from each school. SUNY Canton will continue to work with SUNY Potsdam, St. Lawrence University and Clarkson University to arrange a new date for its ceremony.
Szafran sent a survey to students to seek input on future dates to hold a live ceremony, with options for holding the event either in mid-summer, early fall or next year in May 2021.
SUNY Potsdam’s Commencement Committee has already met to discuss possible options for alternate celebrations. The college is surveying graduates to ask their preferences for a rescheduled ceremony, as well as virtual/distance celebrations as the semester ends. SUNY Potsdam is in contact with its partners at the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley, as it considers possible dates for rescheduling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.