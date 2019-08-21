WATERTOWN — The 35th annual Bravo Italiano Festival runs Friday through Sunday at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
There is free admission each day, but any donations at the door will go to the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center Foundation’s capital campaign.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday. At 6 p.m., bocce and corn hole tournaments begin. The Miss Italia Pageant at 7:30 p.m. will be followed by a comedy show.
On Saturday, doors open at 10 a.m. The day’s events include a meatball contest at noon, the 10th Mountain Division Band performing at 3 p.m., Italian tenor Teo at 7 p.m. and “Music of the Stars” at 9 p.m.
Doors open at 10 a.m. Sunday. A Roman catholic Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Raffle and tournament winners will be announced at noon.
Featured food will include pasta dishes, chicken and veal entrees, pizza, stuffed half hots, calamari and fried dough. There will also be wine, beer, soda and other beverages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.