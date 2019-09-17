LOWVILLE — The Pratt Northam Foundation has named Thomas J. Yousey as the 2019 recipient of the Don Exford Community Service Award.
The award honors a community member who emulates the late Mr. Exford who had been described as one who “passionately loved two things in life; his family and his community” and who “seemed always to be focused on one or the other.”
Likewise Mr. Yousey, according to a foundation news release, “has been the guiding force behind so many community improvements and activities; he is a humble man, content with staying in the background, out of the limelight.”
Karen S. Petersen, Pratt Northam executive director, said that due to Mr. Yousey’s nature, it “took some extra thought and preparation for the Board to present this award in a way that both honored Tom and respected the person he is.”
To that end, Randy Schell, president of the Pratt Northam Foundation Board, surprised Mr. Yousey at his monthly book club gathering at which former Pratt Northam directors Gordon Allen and Roy Hammecker were present.
Mr. Schell presented Mr. Yousey with a $1,000 check and gift cards to four local golf courses “hopefully providing Tom with hours of enjoyment on their greens,” states the news release.
“Tom is well known throughout the community, he is a man who has worn many hats throughout his life; student, teacher, administrator, Lowville mayor, executive director for the Pratt Northam Foundation, Hospice volunteer, Hospice chaplain and deacon for the Catholic Church, just to name a few,” states the release.
“But perhaps what he is best known for is his community involvement. Tom and his wife Linda were a team when it came to helping make their community better, although Tom will tell you that Linda was the ‘soul and inspiration’ for the community work that they did. So often, when Linda was involved in a project you got Tom’s help and vice versa.”
According to Pratt Northam, Mr. Yousey is a true epitome of what a philanthropist is: “a person who gives extraordinarily of themselves for no other reason than to build their community.”
The Youseys worked tirelessly throughout the community wherever they saw a need, states the Pratt Northam news release, listing the establishment of AYSO Soccer in Lowville, helping Hand in Hand continue to provide quality child care, sitting with Hospice patients, driving community members to their appointments and helping the Lowville Food Pantry achieve their goal of a new pantry,
Mr. Yousey is the 13th Donald Exford Community Service Award winner.
