Tug Hill Commission honored

ALBANY — During the state’s fifth annual Local Government Innovation Conference, the Tug Hill Commission was honored with the Best Partner Award.
State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado also recognized the cities of Schenectady, Amsterdam and Gloversville; Essex County; Wyoming County and its partner local governments.
“The Department of State is proud to work with these local governments to implement new ideas and strategies that bring innovation and reorganization to best serve their constituents,” said Secretary of State Rosado in a prepared statement. “The Local Government Innovation Conference demonstrates that when counties, cities, towns and villages work together to better the lives of their residents, results show growth and bright economic future for their communities.”
According to the press release, the Best Partner Award is presented to a local government or municipal support organization that provides significant support for training, technical assistance, local government re-design and innovation.
The Tug Hill Commission was recognized for providing direct assistance to local governments in their region with implementation of activities in support of local government reorganization, as well as their continued focus on accessing public resources to strengthen its community resources.
“The Tug Hill Commission supports local governments in parts of Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Oswego counties to cooperatively shape the future of the Tug Hill region, and to demonstrate and communicate ways that this can be done by other rural areas,” states the release. “Their vision is to work toward a region where communities work together effectively and with a shared clear idea of the kind of natural environment and economy they want into the future.”
It was pointed out that through programs provided by the Tug Hill Commission such as the annual Tug Hill Local Government Day and the Local Government Efficiency Program, the commission partners with the Department of State to assist communities.
“The Tug Hill Commission is honored to receive the Best Partner award from the NYS Department of State,” Katie Malinowski, Executive Director of the Tug Hill Commissionis quoted in the release. “The commission’s work on Tug Hill is founded on strong partnerships with the region’s councils of governments, towns and villages. The Department of State’s partnership with the commission helps us more effectively and innovatively achieve the shared vision of a thriving Tug Hill.”
