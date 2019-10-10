SYRACUSE — Courtroom drama will fill the stage as the American classic “Twelve Angry Men” continues the 2019/2020 Syracuse Stage season.
The show opened on Wednesday and continues through Oct. 27 at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St.
Set in 1957 in the jury room of a New York City courthouse, Reginald Rose’s absorbing drama unfolds on a sweltering afternoon as a jury of 12 men decide the fate of a teenager accused of murdering his father. For 11 jurors, the verdict is quick and easy — guilty. For one, there is enough doubt to warrant further questioning.
“We’re talking about somebody’s life here,” he says. “I mean, we can’t take five minutes. Suppose we’re wrong?”
What ensues over a taut 90 minutes is a confrontation filled with shifting perspectives and alliances, revelations and admissions that expose the jurors’ passions, prejudices and human failings. With the stakes as high as a young man’s life, the jury room becomes a pressurized chamber of tension and volatility, as one by one the 11 jurors reconsider their hasty preliminary conclusion.
“Twelve Angry Men” first appeared as a live teleplay in 1954, and then in 1957 was made into the more widely known film version starring Henry Fonda as Juror Eight, the initial hold-out against the quick verdict. While clearly rooted in that time, the stage version finds resonance with the world today.
“Obviously the play deals in issues of racism and prejudice, which could not be more contemporary, sadly,” James Still, who directs the production for Syracuse Stage, said in a news release. He said that in essence the play is a difficult conversation that the 12 jurors, who are never named and are strangers to each other, are forced to have. The way they negotiate their responsibilities as jurors, he explains, could be instructive in the current polarized political climate.
“The jurors are forced into a dialogue, and I hope whatever political allegiance people hold in 2019, they could agree with me that we could use more dialogue today,” Mr. Still said. “For me, the play is so much about point of view and shifting points of view. It addresses the nature of compromise. How do you compromise? How do you compromise and feel ethically good about it, feel that you’ve done the right thing?”
The play is co-produced by Indiana Repertory Theatre.
RELATED EVENTS
As with “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” Stage will partner with various community and Syracuse University organizations to present events related to the production of “Twelve Angry Men.” Among these are a panel discussion on race in the American judicial system, “How the Unheard Defendant in Twelve Angry Men Speaks to Our Now,” which is part of the Syracuse University Humanities Center Fall 2019 Syracuse Symposium titled “silence.” The event follows the 1 p.m. Oct. 13 matinee performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.