CORNWALL, ONT - No fans.
No problem for the Cornwall Motor Speedway as the Back to the Track 50 was staged Saturday with action in the Modified, Sportsman and Mini-Stock divisions,
The races marked the first of the 2020 season which was originally scheduled to start in mid-May was was put on hold due to the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
Competing in front of an empty grandstand, Yan Bussiere jumped to the lead in the 50-lap Modified feature in front of Dany Gagne and Mat Williamson, the first seven laps were done quickly as Francois Bellemare spun in turn three. Bussiere leads the way as Carey Terrance and Louie Jackson have some issues with their rides on lap 11. While Bussiere was in front, Williamson moved to second, but we saw some smoke coming out as he had to let go is second sport by lap 20. Chris Raabe broke something in the back of this car and caution was out on lap 22. While Bussiere led the field, a few drivers moved their way as David Hebert crack the top five by halfway point. Bussiere moved a little too high and Gagne wasted no time and got the lead on lap 28. Gagne pulled away from the field as Tristan Draper slowed down and caution came out with 39 laps in the books.
The event concluded in a green-white-checker as Dany Gagne made no errors and got his first win in the Modifieds over Yan Bussiere and Corey Wheeler.
Johnathon Ferguson took the lead on the initial green of the back to track 50 in the Sportsman as Justin Lalancette and Broen White had a great fight for second, the yellow came out on lap five for J-F Tessier that slowed in the front stretch. Ferguson led two more laps as Karl Potvin and Chris Ferguson got together in turn four. Ferguson kept the lead as Junior Mailhot moved to third. Cedric Gauvreau broke something at the back of his ride and caution was out with 16 laps in. Ferguson had some challenges on restarts from Lalancette and Mailhot but was able to build a sizeable lead by lap 32. Ferguson made no errors and went on to win the feature in front of Lalancette and Scott McGill.
An exciting 20-lap Mini-Stock feature as several drivers exchanged positions. The leaders Alexis Charbonneau and Danyk Sylvestre led the way as they swapped paint unfortunately, they got together, and Sebastien Beauregard got the lead. A great ending to the event as James Clarke was able to surprise Beauregard in the final lap and captures his first ever win.
The Lavergne family offered thanks to everyone for their support in these challenging times and hopefully fans will also be able to return to the speedway soon.
For more information on the upcoming season at Cornwall, please visit the website at www.cornwallspeedway.com.
MOHAWK RACEWAY ON HOLD
At Hogansburg, the much anticipated 2020 season opener which was to feature a six-division card on May 15, has come to a halt due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
No timeline has been set as to when restrictions will be lifted at the current time which means for the first time since the 2009 season the opener will be postponed until we all know more regarding the current situation.
“For those who are curious as to payment of VIP booths for the new year at the speedway or if you were interested in purchasing a booth this year, we will be holding off payments for the time being and reassess the situation at the beginning of May,” stated track spokesman Tim Belanger. “Much like the race fans and all MIR competitors the staff and management want to hear the roar of the engines and see the great racing action that we are all anticipating out of the 2020 season. However, lives are at risk with the current pandemic and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, our racing family feels it is important for everyone’s safety, to stay home and follow the necessary guidelines from all officials across the country, and we will be back on track very soon.”
“We also know that this deadly virus has been hitting close to home and the thoughts and prayers from the staff and management at the Mohawk International Raceway go out to everyone who has been affected by the Global Pandemic,” Belanger added.
Updates will be provided when they become available on the track website at mohawkintlraceway.com.
