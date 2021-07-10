Gail E. Alonge

Gail Elizabeth (Mueller) Alonge, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, July 5, 2021 at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie, New York. Gail was born and raised in Hudson, New York and graduated from Hudson High School in June of 1965. She moved to Chicago to attend nursing school. In 1967, Gail returned to Hudson and graduated with a Registered Nursing Degree from Columbia Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She then continued her studies, and earned her Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing from St. Joseph’s College in New Hampshire. Gail married Gaetano Alonge on October 5, 1969 and they moved to Pine Plains, New York in 1970. They have two daughters, Colette and Dana. Gail worked at Sharon Hospital as an emergency room nurse, patient education coordinator and nursing supervisor for thirty years. After retiring from Sharon Hospital, Gail worked as a nurse for Hudson River Healthcare and Millbrook School. She was known for her compassion for her patients, clinical knowledge and calming demeanor. After hours, she would assist her friends and neighbors with medical concerns. Gail was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish where she taught Sunday school and was a lector. She loved spending time with her family and pets, playing games with her grandchildren, reading, traveling, having lunch with friends, listening to music and praying. Gail supported many charitable organizations such as St. Jude’s, Shriner’s Hospital and the SPCA. Gail is survived by her husband, Gaetano (Guy) Alonge, their two daughters and son in law, Colette Alonge-Watz, Dana Alonge and Brian Millar, and her grandchildren, the pride and joy of her life, Isabella Watz, Siena Millar, Riley Millar and Ethan Watz. Gail is also survived by her mother Hilda Mueller, sisters Carol Hodowansky and Colleen (Charles) Melino, her brother Alan (Barbara) Mueller, her sisters in law, Paulette Alonge Webster and Teena Vining and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father Lewis Mueller and brothers in law Michael Hodowansky, James Vining and James Webster. As stated by our family friend Lance Wheeler, “Gail was loved by all and a gift to each of us.” We were blessed beyond measure to know and love Gail. Her kindness, faith, generosity, acceptance of all, and empathy will live within us and continue to inspire us. Visitation hours at the Bates & Anderson-Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home are Tuesday July 13, 2021 from 4:00-7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Holy Trinity St. Mary’s Parish in Hudson, Wednesday July 14, at 10:00am. Interment will be in Cedar Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gail’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105 or StJude.org.
