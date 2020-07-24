On Sunday May 3, 2020, Garth Gagnier passed at his residence in Saratoga Springs at age 85 of natural causes.
He leaves behind Janet (LaPoint), his wife of 65 years; his five children, Deborah Papula, Joseph Gagnier, James Gagnier, Donna Wilson, Denise Armstrong; his brother, Joseph Gagnier and his wife, Gertrude Bourque; his sister, Phyllis Gagnier, and 28 grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren with two more soon to be born!!!
Garth was employed as a NYS Correction Officer for Matteawan State Hospital. He was also a Volunteer Fireman since 1966, Fire Chief in Chelsea, NY, and an EMT. He drove school bus and tractor trailer, and rode in co-pilots seat on small plane to balance it in flight.
He drove a race car in New Hampshire, and sailed on the USS Carl Vinson when his son was stationed on it. Garth traveled to Ireland with his daughter and son-in-law in 2019, Italy and Germany when his daughters were stationed there, and visited the Alamo and San Antonio when his daughter and son-in-law were stationed there.
Garth worked for Duquette Construction and drove for A.R.C. until he had a stroke at 80 years old.
He did many things, knew many people and will be missed by all who knew him.
In accordance with current health restrictions, attendance controlled calling hours will be held at St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at Notre Dame Church, Malone. Those in attendance are asked to observe the use of facial coverings and social distancing.
Burial will take place at the Brainardsville Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.