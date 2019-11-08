Gary Benware

Gary R. Benware, 70, of Malone, NY., passed away on November 6, 2019, with his loving family by his side at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, Vt.
Born in Malone November 23, 1948, he was the son of Richard and Eleanor Johnson Benware of Malone. He graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1966 and Sienna College in Loudonville, NY 1970.
On August 30, 1969, he was united in marriage to the former Cathy Marie Fitzpatrick of Malone, NY., at Notre Dame Church, in Malone, NY
After graduation he accepted a position at the accounting firm of Peat Marwick Mitchell in Kingston, NY. Gary then returned to Malone in 1972 to work at the accounting firm of Wolf and Dragon. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 1975 and achieved partner status in the newly created firm Dragon & Benware. He served on several professional boards throughout his career including: Malone Evening Telegram, Champlain Valley Federal Savings, Alice Hyde Medical Center, and past president of IMPACT America a global alliance association of certified public accounting firms. In 1999, he obtained his securities license for financial planning and advisory services.
Gary was an active public servant and gave of his time to organizations including: Adirondack Community Trust, The Greater Malone Area YMCA, Malone Lodge of Elks (past Exalted Ruler), the Diocese of Ogdensburg, Ursuline Guild, he coached youth sports, Malone Winter Carnival Parade Marshall, President of Weller Mountain Hunting Club and others.
Gary served in the National Guard and Army Reserves from 1970-1983 and attained the rank of Captain. In 1976 he participated in the NATO project traveling with his unit to England during the Queen’s Silver Jubilee. In 1978, his unit was activated to Dannemora State Prison to maintain security.
Throughout his life, Gary enjoyed boating with his wife and friends on the St. Lawrence River, traveling with his motorhome, golfing, hunting, and spending time with his extended family and especially his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Cathy, he is survived by one daughter, Nicole Robinson of Malone, NY., one son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Tanya Benware, of St. Albans, VT., three brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald Benware and his wife, Barbara White of The Villages, FL. Daniel Benware and his wife, Barbara Winthrop-Benware of North Bangor, NY., and Steven and Julie Benware of Hillard, OH., five grandchildren Alexandra, Abigail, Jacob, Caroline and Cooper, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and a granddaughter Olivia Eleanor Robinson.
He will be greatly missed by his friends and extended family for his laughter and love of life.
Calling hours will be on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Home, in Malone, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 am. at Notre Dame Church, in Malone, NY., with the Rev. Steven Murray officiating. Burial will be in the new St. Joseph’s Cemetery, on the Childs Road, in Malone, NY.
Donations in Gary’s honor can be made to the Greater Malone Area YMCA or Adirondack Community Trust.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
