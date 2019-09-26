ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. –– George Albert Boyea, 78, died in Zephyrhills, Florida, where he resided, on July 26, 2019.
Born in Malone, June 17, 1941, he was the son of Albert Boyea and Ida Disotelle Boyea White.
Graveside services will be held on October 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Morningside Cemetery.
Local arrangements are through the Spaulding Funeral Home of Malone.
