Gerald “Jerry” Nichols

Gerald “Jerry” E. Nichols, 88, of the Nichols Rd., Churubusco passed peacefully, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone with his extended family by his side.
Born on Feb. 1, 1931 in Ellenburg, NY, he was the son of Samuel and Georgianna (Boyea) Nichols.
He was married to Bernadette Silver on April 7, 1956 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Churubusco by Rev. Richardson.
Jerry was an avid Holstein dairy farmer all his life, owning and operating Nichols’ Family Farm in Churubusco. He loved to listen to Johnny Cash and read westerns and Amish History. Having raised nine children, he made sure no one left the kitchen table hungry. He had three F’s that defined who he was – Faith, Family and Farming. His care for his animals and the quality of his cropping showed a strong stewardship of and passion for his farming business and ensured it passed to the next generation. He was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and a member of the Chateaugay Knights of Columbus -469. He will be dearly missed but is now enjoying the company of his family members that have preceded him.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years; nine children, Karen Marie Nichols of Boston, Diane Susan Nichols and her companion, Stanley Roberts of Ellenburg, Pamela Jean Nichols of Saranac Lake, Greg Stephen Nichols and his wife, Maureen of Churubusco, Julie Ann Catherine Nichols and her companion, Harry Bechore of Plattsburgh, Glenn Gerald Nichols of Twin Falls, ID, Christine Mary Gregory and her husband, Deryl of Ellenburg Center, Gary Francis Nichols of Churubusco, Gene Robert Nichols and his wife, Jane of Churubusco; grandchildren, Kathleen (Nichols) and Jonathon Wilson, Cassandra (Nichols) and Aaron Dragoon, Kelby Gregory, Loyal “Patrick” Gregory, Angel Bechore, Elizabeth Nichols, Joselyn (Gregory) and Nathan Allan and his most-treasured great grandson, Colin Allan; a brother, Lawrence Nichols and his wife, Norma of Churubusco; a sister, Eunice (Nichols) Silver of Ellenburg; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence and Gertrude Nichols, Francis and Peggy Nichols; his brother-in-law, Lloyd Silver, his sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Norman Degon.
There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edmund’s Church, Ellenburg on Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place at Immaculate Heart Cemetery, Churubusco.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Churubusco Fire Dept.
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
