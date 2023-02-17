Giant solar project won’t benefit Canton

Canton is a special place. The Town of Canton’s own website states, “Canton includes an abundance of beautiful open spaces;” and again “…thriving farms with rolling pastures; and open meadows, woodlands, and valleys all close to the beautiful Grasse River.” That definition will no longer apply if the Rich Road Solar project is allowed to proceed as planned.
Our group, Canton Citizens for Responsible Solar, does not deny that renewable energy is in our future. Some of us (myself included) have solar panels at our homes. We are not using valuable farmland to create our energy from the sun. We feel solar panels should be on the “built” environment.
This project will not benefit anyone locally; all the energy will go to downstate areas. Why are solar panels not on every building and open space in the suburbs and cities? I think the answer is obvious…north country land is cheaper and we are a poorer population. Never mind that we have only 161 days of sun!
Farmers are hard working people that produce our food and we have all supported them. The proof? We all make up the property tax deficit made by area farmers for them to take advantage of their AG property tax exemption. Once a solar lease is signed, that property owner is no longer a farmer, they are now a landlord and their new tenant is an electric generating plant. No one is objecting to any person’s lucrative land lease deal, but the tax payers should not be asked to subsidize a commercial solar energy plant by allowing a PILOT or any other property tax discount for the landlords or their tenants, the developer. They must be required to pay full property taxes on their assessment, just like other businesses and property owners.
As an example: After building a garage or extension to your property your assessment and taxes increase. However, a developer gets to negotiate a small fraction of their taxes, not paying their full assessed value like ordinary citizens do. The funds that EDF are offering in place of taxes is considerably less than what we would pay in taxes for unimproved land.
Jobs? Don’t believe it! Just observe when driving by the many solar projects under construction now in the surrounding area, the worker’s license plates. You will quickly discover that those workers are not from here.
Please also keep in mind that after the 35 years, the project will be decommissioned, but there is no guarantee that it will be removed. Like a vacant storefront, the entire site may be left to decompose – including a 20MW battery storage facility. Stewardship? Not likely!
These are just a few of the problem issues we will face by allowing industrial solar in our community.
Our group is circulating a petition for closer scrutiny of the Rich Road Solar Project. You can find it at www.change.org/CantonResponsibleSolarPetition
Cynthia Randi
Canton
