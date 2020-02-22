CAMBRIDGE, MA Named a Top 10 Finalist for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award on Thursday, Elizabeth Giguere emphasized on Friday why she is deserving of the premier award in women’s college hockey.
The nation’s top goal scorer added to her totals by netting all four goals in a 4-1 ECAC Hockey victory over Harvard for the Clarkson University women’s hockey team.
With the road win over the Crimson at Bright-Landry Hockey Center, the Golden Knights secured a top four spot in the ECAC Hockey standings for the ninth consecutive season and the first-round home-ice berth that goes with it. Clarkson, which improves to 13-4-4 in ECAC Hockey, closes out the regular season on Saturday with a 3:00 p.m. game at Dartmouth. With a win or a tie against the Big Green, Clarkson would earn third place in the conference.
Ranked seventh in the nation, the Knights own a 22-5-6 overall record.
Playing with a depleted line up and missing almost 500 combined career points due to injuries, Clarkson needed its all-star forward to come up big, and Giguere did not disappoint.
Giguere added to her nation-leading goal total with her first career four-goal outing giving her 34 goals through 33 games this season. The junior right wing has 61 points on the season, the second most in the country. Through just 133 career games, Giguere has tallied 205 points on 87 goals and 118 assists.
Giguere started things off late in the first period. Seconds after a Clarkson play ended, Giguere found a loose puck at the blueline, and using a Crimson defender as a screen, fired in a shot from the top of the slot with 43 seconds remaining in the period. Senior captain, defenseman Ella Shelton (Ingersoll, ONT) assisted.
After Harvard tied the game midway through the middle stanza on a goal by Kat Hughes, Giguere completed her second career hat trick with a pair of scores late in the stanza. At 16:38, Giguere tallied unassisted and then made it 3-1 at 19:17, finishing off assists from freshman linemates Brooke McQuigge (Bowmanville, ONT) and Gabrielle David (Drummondville, QUE).
Early in the third period, Giguere sealed the win with her fourth goal of the night with David picking up her second assist at 3:06.
Giguere has now scored Clarkson’s last seven goal and eight of the last nine for the Golden Knights.
The Crimson outshot the Green and Gold 44-32, but sophomore goaltender Marie-Pier Coulombe (Carignan, QUE) continued her outstanding play in the Clarkson crease with a 43-save effort as the Knights extended their unbeaten streak over Harvard to 13 games (10-0-3), including wins in the past six.
The Knights went 0-of-2 on the power play and killed off all four of Harvard’s man-advantage chances.
