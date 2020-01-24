POTSDAM - The nation’s leading goal scorer Elizabeth Giguere (Quebec City, QUE) added to her totals with two more goals and chipped in a pair of assists to lead the Clarkson University women’s hockey team to a 5-1 ECAC Women’s Hockey victory over Dartmouth in Friday afternoon action at Cheel Arena.
Ranked seventh in the national polls, the Golden Knights improve to 17-4-4 overall and to 8-3-2 in ECAC Hockey play. The Green and Gold face off against Harvard this afternoon at 3 p.m. in a key conference game in Potsdam.
Giguere put the Knights in front from the start. The junior right wing took a cross-ice pass from linemate, freshman left wing Brooke McQuigge (Bowmanville, ONT) at the right wing and fired in a rising wrist shot from the top of the circle into the far corner at 7:47 of the first. Senior Kayla Friesen (Winnipeg, MAN) also assisted.
Freshman Gabrielle David (Drummondville, QUE) made it 2-0 late in the period. The top offensive threat among rookies in the country, David one-timed a pass in the slot from Giguere for her 10th goal of the season, a power-play marker and 29th point of the season at 15:59. Friesen notched her second assist of the game to start the play.
Dartmouth’s Georgia Kraus knocked in a rebound with six seconds left on a two-man advantage power play at 6:32 of the second to put the visitors on the scoreboard.
Clarkson came right back as Giguere finished off a long pass from senior defenseman Ella Shelton (Ingersoll, ONT) for her second goal of the game and 25th of the season, sliding in a low shot during a 4-on-4 situation at 8:44 to give the Green and Gold a two-goal advantage heading into the second intermission.
The Knights tagged on two more goals late in the third period for a four-goal margin of victory.
McQuigge netted her eighth goal of her rookie campaign, one-timing a pass from Giguere at 16:53. For Giguere that was her 20th assist of the season and 45th point.
At 17:14, sophomore Taylor Sawka (Cochrane, ALB) closed out scoring with her third goal of the season with juniors Kristy Pidgeon (Ingleside, ONT) and Tia Stoddard (La Mesa, CA) assisting.
Sophomore Marie-Pier Coulombe (Carignan, QUE) made 28 saves for her 15 win of the season.
Clarkson was 1-of-5 on the power play and killed off five of six Dartmouth man-advantages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.