Gillibrand frustrated by lack of COVID-19 tests

The state’s federal lawmakers are frustrated with the lack of tests for the coronavirus while government agencies work to approve a vaccine that could take more than a year, officials said Friday.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Yee with the National Association of Community Health Center held a teletown hall Friday with senior citizens and AARP members from across the state to answer their questions about the coronavirus and to provide an update on the federal government’s efforts to combat the pandemic.
The nation has three different COVID-19 tests, Gillibrand said: The traditional swab test, commonly done in a hospital; the Abbott ID NOW™ rapid test, which can be done in 15 minutes; and the blood antibody test, to test for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, or immunity.
Hospitals are often backlogged with swab tests, Gillibrand said, adding the rapid test is prioritized for rural and other at-risk areas, including states like New York and for the military. “It’s not as easy as you’d think to get it,” Gillibrand said of the rapid test. “Hopefully it gets sent out in the next two weeks to rural areas or places without tests available. I think it also needs to go to the at-risk places.”
Gillibrand is frustrated with the lack of tests available to New York and the nation and is constantly asking about the shortage. Hospital labs also don’t have the capability to perform the needed number of tests.
“I’ve been asking it nonstop myself,” Gillibrand said. “You have a swab and a reagent [in a regular test], and there was a lack of reagent readily available. All of these hospitals are begging FEMA for more supplies to do more testing.
“It’s been frustrating for me and our hospitals,” she added. “It’s a challenge. Until we have the rapid test in every community, everyone won’t get tested. I think it’s weeks away.”
COVID-19 testing is free for New Yorkers eligible to receive a test. If you think you may need a COVID-19 test, call 1-888-364-3065.
Experts have limited information about reinfection, or a person contracting COVID-19 second time, Yee said, adding some reports have suggested people become immune after recovering from the illness, but it is unclear how long the immunity lasts.
“I would not say that’s fact yet,” he said. “I would not act that way around people who have had it. What we’ve seen is people have maintained their immunity. Time will tell.”
Recent studies have shown COVID-19 cannot travel through water, Yee said. Tap water is safe to drink, but beverages or smaller amounts of liquid should be protected from other people.
“Viruses will be diluted dramatically if it gets through the water system,” the doctor said. “Be careful if someone who’s sick is drinking out of a cup or bottle. But in the general water supply, it’s not an issue.”
Professionals at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Tarrytown are working on growing COVID-19 antibodies in mice and testing them in humans to develop a drug therapy for the virus. A COVID-19 vaccine has been developed, Gillibrand said, but will take a year to 18 months for federal approval.
“I don’t know if we can expedite that to have it for next flu season,” the senator said.
The House of Representatives passed a historic $2.2 trillion emergency COVID-19 bill March 27 that cuts financial-assistance checks to middle-class and lower-income Americans and increases unemployment benefits to more workers to be paid for four months. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is giving economic impact payments of up to $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each qualifying child, for people who filed their 2018 taxes with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for a single person and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns.
The bill was the third federal relief bill to combat the pandemic and is not the last, Gillibrand said, adding the measure sent billions in aid to hospitals and middle-class Americans.
“This is the first down payment on this crisis,” she said Friday. “This is our triage to help workers, families and older Americans help handle this crisis. There will be another phase. This was the most urgent funding out first.”
Social Security recipients who do not file income tax returns will get the $1,200 check and do not need to take further action, the senator said. If you have a bank account on file with the IRS, the check will be direct deposited. Otherwise, checks will be mailed to eligible households.
The bill gave New York about $5 billion with $1 billion to New York City, Gillibrand said.
“The bill was never intended to close state budgets,” Gillibrand said. “The state’s budgets are going to be continually, continually challenged because they don’t have revenues coming in if people can’t keep their businesses open. The governor’s budget is going to get a bigger and bigger hole as the weeks and months go on. The next bill hopefully we will have more money for states and localities to help them with their budgets.” Yee reviewed the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s social distancing guidelines, including staying home except for essential travel such as the bank or grocery store, remaining six feet away from people not in your household, regularly washing your hands, disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces and coughing or sneezing into your elbow.
Roughly 80% of people with COVID-19 recover on their own, similar to the common cold or flu. About 20% of people are high-risk, including senior citizens or people with immune-compromised or underlying conditions to develop a severe case that requires hospitalization or could be fatal. Yee encouraged senior citizens to take care of themselves during the indefinite home quarantine by eating well-balanced diets and exercising indoors or exercising outside away from others.
While senior citizens are most at risk, Yee said several seniors who have contracted the virus have recovered.
“If you have diabetes, hypertension or lung disease, get those under control,” Yee advised. “Those are key in how your body responds if you do contract the coronavirus. You have to be in good shape.”
More than 10 million people filed for unemployment in the last week, the senator said. Residents having issues getting through to file for unemployment should keep trying every day, as the state system is overwhelmed with requests.
“New York state is the epicenter against the fight against COVID-19,” Gillibrand said. “As the number of cases and deaths rise, many of us are afraid — that’s a normal feeling. New Yorkers are resilient and very strong. We’re never afraid to take on a tough fight. We will take on this fight together. I know we will overcome this.”
For issues or questions regarding the cash payment, open a case to receive personal help from Gillibrand’s staff. To open a case, email a detailed request about your issue and your contact information to casework@gillibrand.senate.gov or visit gillibrand.senate.gov, click “Help” and then “Help for New Yorkers.”
