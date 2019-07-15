GREIG — The Aldersgate Camp and Retreat Center will see some upgrades to its trail and challenge course thanks to the Girl Scouts from the South Jefferson service unit.
The team is working at the center located in Adirondack Park in efforts to help earn their silver award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn.
“We’ve gone to Aldersgate together, and we liked it a lot and wanted to do something to give back,” said Rhiannon Dyer, 14.
Along with Rhiannon, 13-year-olds Kaitlyn Mullin and Katelin Shelmidine, of Troop 50166, have cleaned the challenge trail at the camp and plan to build and place wooden signs along the trail.
“We raked the trails, and now we’re working on the signs,” Katelin said.
South Jefferson technology instructor Anthony Cronk has been helping the Scouts are measure, carve and protect the signs to mark challenge course obstacles along the trail, which include challenges such as “rope to walk across and a wall to climb,” said Kaitlyn.
Once the 11 signs are created, they need to be posted below the frost-line and cemented into the ground.
Altogether, the Scouts each need to work 50 hours on the project.
The Scouts are still seeking funds for the supplies needed to complete the project. Those interested in supporting their goal should contact Katelin Shelmidine at katelinshelmidine@gmail.com.
